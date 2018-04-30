Why Sofia Vergara Says There's Nothing Sexier Than Being Your Own Boss

/

Vergara's new company helps women around the world start their own businesses.

April 30, 2018 1 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

In this video, Alex Wehrley of Entrepreneur Network partner Business Rockstars breaks down Sofia Vergara's new underwear subscription company, EBY (Empowered By You). Vergara and her business partner, Renata M. Black, have created a company that gives 10 percent of its proceeds to the Seven Bar Foundation, which helps provide small loans for women around the world to start their own businesses.

Click play to learn more about Vergara's new project.

Related: How This Entrepreneur Built a Fortune From Life's Tragedies

Entrepreneur Network is a premium video network providing entertainment, education and inspiration from successful entrepreneurs and thought leaders. We provide expertise and opportunities to accelerate brand growth and effectively monetize video and audio content distributed across all digital platforms for the business genre.

EN is partnered with hundreds of top YouTube channels in the business vertical. Watch video from our network partners on demand on Roku, Apple TV and the Entrepreneur App available on iOS and Android devices.

Click here to become a part of this growing video network.