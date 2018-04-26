Facebook Beats Expectations and Nintendo Rakes in the Cash! 3 Things to Know Today.
- Despite being embroiled in a huge data controversy, Facebook beat Wall Street's expectations by raking in $11.97 billion in revenue. We'll have to wait to see whether next quarter's earnings are affected, however.
- Snap has followed up its less-than-successful Snapchat Spectacles with a second version. Like the first model, it lets you take photos and videos, but this version is waterproof.
- Nintendo is riding high on Rainbow Road. The Japanese video game company reported that it made 500 percent more in operating profit compared to the previous year. That, of course, is all due to its hybrid console Switch.
