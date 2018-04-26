My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

News and Trends / 3 Things To Know

Facebook Beats Expectations and Nintendo Rakes in the Cash! 3 Things to Know Today.

Stay in the know in 60 seconds.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
- Entrepreneur Staff
News Director
1 min read
  1. Despite being embroiled in a huge data controversy, Facebook beat Wall Street's expectations by raking in $11.97 billion in revenue. We'll have to wait to see whether next quarter's earnings are affected, however.
  2. Snap has followed up its less-than-successful Snapchat Spectacles with a second version. Like the first model, it lets you take photos and videos, but this version is waterproof.
  3. Nintendo is riding high on Rainbow Road. The Japanese video game company reported that it made 500 percent more in operating profit compared to the previous year. That, of course, is all due to its hybrid console Switch.

Watch the previous 3 Things to Know Video: Jeff Bezos' Job Interview Process and Alexa Watches Your Kids! 3 Things to Know Today.

Jeff Bezos' Job Interview Process and Alexa Watches Your Kids! 3 Things to Know Today.

  • --shares
Add to Queue