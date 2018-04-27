My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Starting a Business / Books

You Can Read and Eat Great Food at This Chicago Culinary Bookstore

Esther Dairiam originally just wanted to run a normal bookstore. Here's why she didn't.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
- Guest Writer
Writer, Publicist and Founder of C1 Revolution
1 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Esther Dairiam was a management consultant for over 10 years before she opened Read It & Eat -- a culinary bookstore -- in 2015. Dairiam explains that she didn't know very many people when she moved to Chicago in 2011, but a cooking class helped Dairiam meet new poeple and find inspiration for her store. 

Dairiam quickly realized that there was a hole in the market for the sort of business she wanted to make, and she lept at the opportunity. Click play to learn more about how Read It & Eat got started and how it's doing today.

Related: How to Grow Your Business by Knowing Your Audience

Watch more videos on C1 Revolution's YouTube Channel.

13 Superstitions of Extraordinary People

  • --shares
Add to Queue