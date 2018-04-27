You Can Read and Eat Great Food at This Chicago Culinary Bookstore

/

Esther Dairiam originally just wanted to run a normal bookstore. Here's why she didn't.

April 27, 2018 1 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Esther Dairiam was a management consultant for over 10 years before she opened Read It & Eat -- a culinary bookstore -- in 2015. Dairiam explains that she didn't know very many people when she moved to Chicago in 2011, but a cooking class helped Dairiam meet new poeple and find inspiration for her store.

Dairiam quickly realized that there was a hole in the market for the sort of business she wanted to make, and she lept at the opportunity. Click play to learn more about how Read It & Eat got started and how it's doing today.

