What Sets an Accelerator Apart From the Office-Space Crowd

The collaborative office spaces offer many benefits for early-stage businesses.

May 2, 2018 2 min read

Have you been curious what exactly an accelerator office space is? The well-known office arenas are associated with a collaborative feel and a range of helpful resources. In these ways, an accelerator can be an ideal environment for a young business.

In this video from Entrepreneur Network partner Business Rockstars, CEO and co-founder of Carbon38, Kate Warner, talks about the benefits of an accelerator space. Some of the main draws are the the possible capital, mentorship and space to work. Furthermore, a timeline for deadlines is also a prominent benefit. By making the move out of a space of convenience, such as a home or garage, small-business owners are able to stay motivated -- even as they work alongside some of their closest social contacts.

Click play to learn more about if an accelerator space is the right fit for your business.

