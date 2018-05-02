I Published a Book 5 Years Ago and I'm Still Getting Paid. Here's How to Take Your Book From an Idea to a Source of Passive Income.

/

Jeff Rose lays out his personal learning curve with the book publishing world.

May 2, 2018 2 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

How does writing a book translate to real profits? The answer, according to Entrepreneur Network partner Jeff Rose, is taking the initial chance and treating your book like a product. However, taking your book idea and getting paid for it is not a simple task. Rose offers some tips to navigate the art of pitching your book idea to publishers, as well as personal stories about navigating the semantics of receiving royalities.

Rose, who wrote the 2013 book Soldier of Finance, talks about the long journey to get his work published. He lays out how he got his shot from a niche publisher in New York, who saw clout and potential in his concept, along with his blog and social channels. Moreover, as Rose eventually found out after the publication of his book, Soldier of Finance was equal parts a source of passive income and a secondary business card.

Learn more about how Rose went about publishing his book by clicking play.

Related: Feel Like Throwing in the Towel? Consider These Tips for Persevering Through Hard Times.

Entrepreneur Network is a premium video network providing entertainment, education and inspiration from successful entrepreneurs and thought leaders. We provide expertise and opportunities to accelerate brand growth and effectively monetize video and audio content distributed across all digital platforms for the business genre.

EN is partnered with hundreds of top YouTube channels in the business vertical. Watch video from our network partners on demand on Roku, Apple TV and the Entrepreneur App available on iOS and Android devices.

Click here to become a part of this growing video network.