Want to Improve Your Relationship With Money? Evaluate Your Personal Story.

May 3, 2018 2 min read

Do you sometimes wonder how you got into your current money habits? It could be your relationship with money itself, and thus the money story you've developed over time.

In this video, Entrepreneur Network partner Britney Castro talks about how your money story can shape your relationship with how you manage, save and invest money. Castro suggests putting aside some time to think about how your money story came about. This includes first-time memories with holding a job or receiving your first paycheck. It can also include less than positive memories, like the first time you slipped up with finances and found yourself in credit card debt.

Looking at your own money story is a great time to determine if you want to continue on this same path. If you feel you need a change, consider hiring a money manager or financial expert to provide some guidance. That way, you can start writing the newest chapter of your money story.

Click play to learn more about how your money story can improve your personal financial goals.

