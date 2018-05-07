Searching for a Job? Here's How to Stay Positive While You Wait for the Right Opportunity.

/

One of the steps is to be honest about your strengths and weaknesses.

May 7, 2018 2 min read

Searching for a job can be a job in itself and is not truly finished until you are offered employment. Entrepreneur Network partner Brian Tracy offers a few tips on how to stay motivated during this often trying time:

1. Clarify your values: If the company's values are in opposition to your personal value, the employment is inherently set up not to work. This determination of values can be done by being honest with yourself and doing a self-appraisal of what you believe in.

2. Write out your marketable skills and areas of execellence: When you are switching jobs or looking for a more challenging opportunity, be sure to emphasize your strengths. Emphasize how your skills have resulted in measurable consequences in the past. Moreover, certain areas of specialty can serve to add flavor and interest to your candidacy for a job.

3. Pinpoint your areas of weaknesses and determine how you can improve them: Try to avoid fluffier answers like, "I am a perfectionist." Be honest with areas in which you are not the strongest and think actively about how you can make yourself better.

4. Don't let the world decide your path for you; choose something you love: Tracy brings up the point that you will spend more time in your life working than any activity other than sleeping. Make sure it's something you can not only tolerate but find purpose in doing.

