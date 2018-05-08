How Laughter Can Improve Your Mind and Body

/

By laughing a little every day, you can reduce stress, gain confidence -- and maybe get a six-pack.

As you're laughing to yourself over a funny joke or maybe a funny comic you just read, you probably did not know this is all good for your health. Laughter has terrific benefits, many of which can transform your overall physical and mental well-being.

In this video, Entrepreneur Network partner Jack Canfield lays out some of the powerful perks of laughter. By laughing more every day, you can enhance the ability of your immune system to fight off diseases. Not only can laughter reduce your stress levels, but it can also control blood pressure and improve blood flow, which means you are less likely to suffer from a heart attack. Laughter is also a great calorie-burning burning exercise.

In terms of mental benefits, laughter can serve as great energy boost. So much so it can even increase your confidence. If you're looking to walk into a big meeting or interview with confidence, look no further than the ability to laugh at yourself. The habit can soothe your nerves and give you a mental pick-me-up.

So, go ahead, tell a joke and laugh it up when you can -- it can only help your well-being.

