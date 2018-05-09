Why a 'Free Day' Will Make All the Difference in Your Work

/

Feeling burnt out but not sure how to break out of the hustle? Try this one tip.

May 9, 2018 2 min read

In this video, Entrepreneur Network parner Jeff Rose speaks about the power of rest. At times, the ceaseless hustle of doing work can get you wrapped up in a never-ending routine. However, there are proven benefits to getting some rest. You must be intentional with your rest, since it's not always given to you. Rest is not a sign of weakness, but a means for your resources to build up. While your company or your immediate circle may not see rest as important, you should be aware when you need rest.

Rose talks about taking a free day -- or 24 hours without doing work. For early business owners and entrepreneurs, taking a free day can be a hard pill to swallow -- but it is doable. It requires you to disconnect from all business matters and spend some time unwinding, possible connecting with loved ones. Yes, sounds impossible, but it is necessary to keep you focused later.

Rose recommends blocking out one of the main distractions of today's life -- the digital world -- by trying to schedule activities to get you out of the house. Alotting a time to spend with family or explore a new town can make the routine extremely worthwhile. With the ultimate goal of relaxation and enjoyment, your rest should be intentional and give you some room to detach.

Click play to learn more tips about intentional rest.

