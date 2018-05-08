To Achieve Long-Term Success, Don't Get Distracted

/

It's important to focus on what's important for your business, rather than what 'feels good.'

Throughout his career, Peter Rahal, CEO and co-founder of RXBAR, has received several pieces of valuable advice from his mentors. In this video from Entrepreneur Network partner BizCast, Rahal discusses some of the key takeaways he’s had, such as learning to always do what is effective, rather than what may feel good for the short term. By learning to lead his business by values rather than rules, Rahal has been able to develop his leadership style. What value-based business decisions will Rahal make for RXBAR in the upcoming future? Click play to find out.

