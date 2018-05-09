My Queue

News and Trends / 3 Things To Know

Dr. Dre Loses a Trademark Battle With a Gynecologist. 3 Things to Know Today.

Stay in the know in 60 seconds.
- Entrepreneur Staff
Editorial Director
1 min read
  1. Dr. Dre lost a trademark battle with a gynecologist named Draion M. Burch, who goes by the name "Dr. Drai." The OBGYN successfully argued in court that consumer confusion with the hip-hop artist was unlikely because "Dr. Dre is not a medical doctor."
  2. Google says chill with the phones already! The company is developing new controls, expected to be released with Android P, that are intended to break our collective smartphone addiction, including a dashboard that will show you just how much of your life you've wasted watching cat videos on YouTube.
  3. The Wall Street Journal declared the worst job in America. And the winner is...the social media team of New York's Metropolitan Transportation Authority. I would have gotten you all this report earlier, but my train was late today. Time to register my disgust on Twitter!

Have a great day!

