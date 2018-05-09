Dr. Dre Loses a Trademark Battle With a Gynecologist. 3 Things to Know Today.
- Dr. Dre lost a trademark battle with a gynecologist named Draion M. Burch, who goes by the name "Dr. Drai." The OBGYN successfully argued in court that consumer confusion with the hip-hop artist was unlikely because "Dr. Dre is not a medical doctor."
- Google says chill with the phones already! The company is developing new controls, expected to be released with Android P, that are intended to break our collective smartphone addiction, including a dashboard that will show you just how much of your life you've wasted watching cat videos on YouTube.
- The Wall Street Journal declared the worst job in America. And the winner is...the social media team of New York's Metropolitan Transportation Authority. I would have gotten you all this report earlier, but my train was late today. Time to register my disgust on Twitter!
Have a great day!
