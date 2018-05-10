Fight Your Financial Shame With These Easy Tips

/

Don't let worrying get the best of you.

May 10, 2018 2 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

When you experience financial shame, the emotions of stress and worry seem to automatically follow. But the important part is you don't let the guilt eat you up and you stay aware of your situation.

In this video, Entrepreneur Network partner Brittney Castro digs into some ways to fight financial shame. Many people feel they are alone in the matter, when the reality is a lot of people suffer from financial shame as well. Do not feel you are the only one. Sometimes, to help with getting over the shame, it can be helpful to vent to others. Talk to someone whom you trust and who will listen receptively to you and offer reassurance.

Another important step is to practice acceptance and start to learn from your mistakes. By consciously being aware of where things went off track and being willing to move forward, you will find that you will gather some important life lessons.

Finally, practice mindfulness. Stay abreast of what areas you could have done better and actively avoid these moves in the future. This way, when you make a successful step you can feel that much more gratified by it.

Click play to hear more tips to fight financial shame.

Related: Want to Improve Your Relationship With Money? Evaluate Your Personal Story.

Entrepreneur Network is a premium video network providing entertainment, education and inspiration from successful entrepreneurs and thought leaders. We provide expertise and opportunities to accelerate brand growth and effectively monetize video and audio content distributed across all digital platforms for the business genre.

EN is partnered with hundreds of top YouTube channels in the business vertical. Watch video from our network partners on demand on Roku, Apple TV and the Entrepreneur App available on iOS and Android devices.