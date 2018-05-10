My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Finance / Personal Finance

Fight Your Financial Shame With These Easy Tips

Don't let worrying get the best of you.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
- VIP Contributor
Founder and CEO of Financially Wise Women
2 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

When you experience financial shame, the emotions of stress and worry seem to automatically follow. But the important part is you don't let the guilt eat you up and you stay aware of your situation.

In this video, Entrepreneur Network partner Brittney Castro digs into some ways to fight financial shame. Many people feel they are alone in the matter, when the reality is a lot of people suffer from financial shame as well. Do not feel you are the only one. Sometimes, to help with getting over the shame, it can be helpful to vent to others. Talk to someone whom you trust and who will listen receptively to you and offer reassurance.

Another important step is to practice acceptance and start to learn from your mistakes. By consciously being aware of where things went off track and being willing to move forward, you will find that you will gather some important life lessons. 

Finally, practice mindfulness. Stay abreast of what areas you could have done better and actively avoid these moves in the future. This way, when you make a successful step you can feel that much more gratified by it. 

Click play to hear more tips to fight financial shame. 

Related: Want to Improve Your Relationship With Money? Evaluate Your Personal Story.

Entrepreneur Network is a premium video network providing entertainment, education and inspiration from successful entrepreneurs and thought leaders. We provide expertise and opportunities to accelerate brand growth and effectively monetize video and audio content distributed across all digital platforms for the business genre.

EN is partnered with hundreds of top YouTube channels in the business vertical. Watch video from our network partners on demand on RokuApple TV and the Entrepreneur App available on iOS and Android devices.

Here's Why You Should Always Pay Yourself First

  • --shares
Add to Queue