Wedding Planner Startup Zola Raises $100 Million

Plus, Panera launches a national delivery service, and Square launches Square for Restaurants.

May 11, 2018 1 min read

The fast-growing wedding startup Zola raised $100 million in Series D funding. Zola is reinventing the wedding planning and registry experience with its free suite of wedding planning tools. The latest round of financing was led by existing investor Comcast Ventures. Zola has raised $140 million to date.

Panera is now delivering food across the U.S. The restaurant chain announced the launch of its nationwide delivery service, which will reach 897 cities and 43 states. Panera’s delivery service is driven by the delivery logistics platform Bringg, and will operate during lunch and dinner hours. Each delivery requires a $5 minimum order and has a $3 fee.

The payment processor Square has announced that it is launching a service to run restaurant operations. Square for Restaurants is a cloud-based software platform with a set of tools ranging from booking tables to helping employees split tips. Square's Caviar food-delivery platform will integrate directly into Square for Restaurants.