What to Do When Your Gut and Your Trusted Circle's Advice Don't Match

Jeff Rose breaks down what questions to consider when you hear, 'you're making a big mistake.'

May 16, 2018 3 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

In this video, Entrepreneur Network partner Jeff Rose talks about his journey to becoming a co-founder of his own investment firm. He discusses leaving his first company, which he first started out working at as an intern and part-timer, as well as developing a relationship with his boss, who eventually became his mentor.

When he was leaving, many people whom he trusted told him he was making the worst decision of his life.

Here, Rose explains what to do you when people around you -- people you respect and trust -- are giving advice that contradicts your gut, what direction you should go in even if you feel you may let people down, and how to discern if advice is good or bad.

Here are the three questions Rose recommends asking yourself when those trustworthy people are provoking self-doubt:

1. Where are they coming from? Think about your trusted contacts' perspective. What may be motivating them to say this? If it's a parent or family member, they may be trying to protect you -- or very well may be speaking in reflection of a bad decision they once encountered.

2. What if they are right? By asking yourself honestly if these people are possibly right, you can analyze the specific details of your decision. And from there, you can look at what other options you have -- if you really do end up making up a decision that does not measure up.

3. What if they are wrong? If you go forth with your decision, the consequences could be extremely positive. By standing behind a courageous choice, there could be a great reward behind it, despite what many people are warning you of now.

Rose admits, even if he had listened to those around him -- he could still have found success, though a different form of it. The success that is part of his life today is a type that affords him freedom and fits with the lifestyle that suits him. So in the end, do what feels right and be tactful about the advice you take.

Click play to watch Rose's full video on listening to advice and making big decisions.

