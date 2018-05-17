My Queue

Investing

How to Keep Calm and Protect Your Investments When the Stock Market Goes Crazy

Time to reevaluate your investing behavior.
On days when the stock market feels extra volatile, there are questions you can ask yourself to make smarter investment decisions. 

In this video, Entrepreneur Network partner Brittney Castro lays out a few self-queries to consider in times of unpredictable stock market movements. During these times, it can be helpful to consider a few key topics that reflect your personal feelings and the overall state of your portfolio. 

Castro recommends first looking at the purpose behind your money. Did the goals behind your money management change? Perhaps you were considering putting the money aside for retirement, but now circumstances have shifted and you need that money sooner. 

You can also ask yourself about your current level of risk tolerance. Did your appetite for risk change recently? Perhaps you feel less willing to make aggressive moves at this point in your investing journey. Maybe you would rather play it a little safer and sacrifice some potential big rewards down the line. Either way, unpredictable times are a great opportunity to review your investing behavior. 

Click play to hear more investing tips from Castro. 

