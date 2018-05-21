Want to Be a Successful Entrepreneur Like Greg Rollett? Don't Watch This Video -- Make One Yourself.

Use this Monday motivation to make the most of your week.

May 21, 2018 2 min read

It's Monday, and Mondays always feel like they go on forever. Most of us spend a lot of the day looking at our clocks, wishing that time would go faster. But, if the only thing we have to look forward to at the end of the day, or the end of the week, is whatever's on Netflix, then we're doomed to repeat the same cycle. And time might seem slow, but we only have a finite supply of it.

Or, as Entrepreneur Network partner Greg Rollett says, we only get one shot at life. That's why Rollett wants to give you the motivation to make the most of your time. Start by asking yourself where your ambitions lie and how you can accomplish them. Then, go out and do what it takes. It's really that simple.

Click the video to learn more.

