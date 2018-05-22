Sometimes You Need to Scale Back and Reassess in Order to Ultimately Grow Your Business

Unexpected setbacks are a good time to evaluate how to move forward.

Scaling back your business is never easy, but it’s especially difficult as a nonprofit organization. Executives, employees, investors and customers are all affected by this drastic change. As the founding executive director of Chicago Run, a nonprofit that encourages physical activity and education in Chicago's public schools, Alicia Gonzalez found herself scaling back her business by 20 percent in 2013. Through closely listening to the unique needs of each of the schools, analyzing data and staying true to her ethics, Gonzalez ultimately put Chicago Run back on a path towards growth. Today, the nonprofit is faced with the challenge of meeting the needs of their ever-growing waitlist of schools in need of her services. How was Gonzalez able to revamp her business and turn things around so quickly? Click play to find out.

