My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Pitching Investors

This Entrepreneur-Turned-VC Explains What Makes a Perfect Pitch

Investors want to see a good story about why your company is going to succeed.
Next Article
  • --shares
Guest Writer
1 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Venture capitalist Zaw Thet admits it himself -- pitching is no fun! But, it’s a make-or-break necessity for most startups. What does Thet, partner at Signia Venture Partners, look for in a pitch? He wants to see a founding team that can tell a compelling story of why they deserve an investment and why now.  On the flip side, a quick way to no is to come into a pitch full of hubris and shadiness – a lack of transparency is a big turnoff. Thet also talks about his motivation behind the transition from entrepreneur to investor and how he hopes to change the world through both capitalism and philanthropy.

Hone your pitch deck with these resources on Alice.

And check out Alice's book recommendations for the business-minded entrepreneur.

Attention Female Entrepreneurs: Here's a Step-by-Step Guide for Picking the Right VC

  • --shares
Add to Queue