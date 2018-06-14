How This Former Receptionist Became a CEO in a Male-Dominated Industry

Letitia Hanke overcame naysayers to become the only female roofing contractor in California.

As a child, Letitia Hanke dealt with playground bullies who took a toll on her confidence. Through music, she found passion and purpose that led to an unexpected journey into entrepreneurship. While working three jobs to fund her rock star dreams, Hanke served as a receptionist at a roofing company. Only a few years later, she was leading her own team of roofing technicians and building a business, as the only female roofing contractor in California.

It hasn’t always been easy, however. Even as an adult, Hanke faced detractors who told her that she would never be successful in the construction industry as a black woman. Hanke channeled that negativity into fuel for her business fire.

