My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Starting a Business

How This Former Receptionist Became a CEO in a Male-Dominated Industry

Letitia Hanke overcame naysayers to become the only female roofing contractor in California.
Next Article
  • --shares
Guest Writer
1 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

As a child, Letitia Hanke dealt with playground bullies who took a toll on her confidence. Through music, she found passion and purpose that led to an unexpected journey into entrepreneurship. While working three jobs to fund her rock star dreams, Hanke served as a receptionist at a roofing company. Only a few years later, she was leading her own team of roofing technicians and building a business, as the only female roofing contractor in California.

It hasn’t always been easy, however. Even as an adult, Hanke faced detractors who told her that she would never be successful in the construction industry as a black woman. Hanke channeled that negativity into fuel for her business fire.

Hanke credits her team as the secret to ARS Roofing’s success. For Alice's tips on retaining the best team, check out these resources.

 

More From Women Entrepreneur

How This Former Receptionist Became a CEO in a Male-Dominated Industry
Starting a Business

How This Former Receptionist Became a CEO in a Male-Dominated Industry

Letitia Hanke overcame naysayers to become the only female roofing contractor in California.
Alice 1 min read
How I Navigate Silicon Valley as a Female Entrepreneur
Silicon Valley

How I Navigate Silicon Valley as a Female Entrepreneur

Building a company in the male-dominated tech startup scene can be a challenge.
Meeta Vengapally 6 min read
'You Can Have It All, But It's a Sh*t Show,' Find These Two Beauty Industry Mavens
Mentor Moments

'You Can Have It All, But It's a Sh*t Show,' Find These Two Beauty Industry Mavens

Trèstique co-founder Jennifer Kapahi leans on Elana Drell-Szyfer, CEO of ReVive Skincare, for advice in business and life.
Stephanie Schomer 7 min read
12 Women-Run Podcasts You Should Be Listening To
Project Grow

12 Women-Run Podcasts You Should Be Listening To

From personal development to career advice, here are some inspiring women-run podcasts to start listening to.
Career Contessa 7 min read
  • --shares