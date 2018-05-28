Take the Sting Out of Constructive Criticism With These Helpful Tips

Move past feelings of anger or despondency as quickly as you can.

May 28, 2018

We've all received criticism once in our lives -- and perhaps we've also struggled with how to react to these comments.

According to Entrepreneur Network partner Brian Tracy, taking criticism can be extremely helpful to self-improvement as well as reaching your goals with fewer setbacks. When taking constructive criticism, it is okay to be a bit hurt in the beginning. The most important thing is you hear this criticism, digest it, detach emotions and start making changes.

After receiving any criticism, you can thank the person for her words and ask for ways you can improve. The gesture itself will signal that you are taking her words into account.

Additionally, it is a great help to recognize the difference between useful and useless critiques. While some advice may encourage you to improve, other comments may come from a place of negativity. The most constructive criticaism can be applied, lead to positive results and even encourage you to come back for more.

Click play to hear more about taking constructive criticism.

