Interview Tips to Help You Nail Your Dream Job

Nicole Centeno, founder of Splendid Spoon, shares some of the do's and don'ts of interviews.

May 28, 2018 2 min read

In this video from Business Rockstars, the Entrepreneur Network partner talks with Nicole Centeno, the founder of Splendid Spoon, about the dynamics of interviews. She talks about some of the best and worst interview experiences she has encountered.

One of the worst for Centeno was when an interviewee was particularly nervous. Centeno urges not feeling intimidated by your interviewer and trying to focus on why you would be the best candidate. On the positive side, Centeno remembers when on interviewee took the time to ask her, as the founder of a startup, why she chose her particular line of business. To Centeno, this question signified that the interviewee wanted to gauge how passionate she was about the business. Passion is a particularly powerful asset for many startups.

Finally, Centeno talks about finding the right person for the position. It is better to wait and avoid rushing the process instead of hiring someone you are not completely sure will be the right fit for your company.

Click the video to hear more tips from Nicole Centeno.

