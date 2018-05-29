My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Adaptability

Why You Need to Keep Updating Your Business Model

Market conditions change, and you need to be ready to adapt.
Next Article
  • --shares
Guest Writer
1 min read

As someone who led a number of technology ventures early in his career, few people know how to adapt and meet the changing needs of the market better than Dave Kauppi, president of MidMarket Capital, Inc. MidMarket Capital is an investment banking firm focused on providing strategic advice and transaction services to owners of middle-market companies. When Kauppi sees an issue his business is facing, he does not hesitate to implement a solution and continually revamp his business model until the problem is solved. Why does Kauppi say you should never be afraid to replace your business model? Click play to find out. 

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

4 Lessons About Being Indomitable Entrepreneurs Can Learn From Roger Federer

  • --shares
Add to Queue