Why You Need to Keep Updating Your Business Model

Market conditions change, and you need to be ready to adapt.

May 29, 2018

As someone who led a number of technology ventures early in his career, few people know how to adapt and meet the changing needs of the market better than Dave Kauppi, president of MidMarket Capital, Inc. MidMarket Capital is an investment banking firm focused on providing strategic advice and transaction services to owners of middle-market companies. When Kauppi sees an issue his business is facing, he does not hesitate to implement a solution and continually revamp his business model until the problem is solved. Why does Kauppi say you should never be afraid to replace your business model? Click play to find out.

