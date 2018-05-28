Why Creating a Successful Business Is Like Riding a Skateboard

You can't bail when you get to the ramp.

May 28, 2018 2 min read

In this episode of The Ambitious Life, Entrepreneur Network partner Greg Rollett focuses on just one thing: momentum. You've probably experienced it at some point -- one thing goes your way, and then another, and another, until suddenly you're on a roll.

Rollett equates this to going off a ramp while riding a skateboard. It might take a lot of hard work -- of kicking, grinding and pushing your way forward -- before you get there. But, when you reach the ramp, it can propel you upward into a new stratosphere of success that you've never known before. The key is to keep riding long enough to reach the ramp, and not to shy away from it when you get there.

Watch the full video to learn about how you can build momentum in your business.

