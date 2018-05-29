Starbucks Closes Early and Richard Branson Trains to Be an Astronaut! 3 Things to Know Today.

Stay in the know in 60 seconds.

May 29, 2018 1 min read

You might need to find an alternative for your afternoon caffeine fix today. Eight thousand Starbucks locations will close early for anti-bias training. The move follows an incident in which two black men were arrested at a Philadelphia store last month. Richard Branson says he has been going through astronaut and fitness training in preparation for a Virgin Galactic space tourism flight within months. He’s been playing tennis four times a day, as well as undergoing centrifuge training, which simulates what the human body endures during space flight. And if you can’t stop buying and selling Bitcoin, a rehab center in Scotland is offering treatment to people addicted to cryptocurrency trading. Experts say cryptocurrency addicts exhibit the same kinds of behaviors as problem gamblers.

