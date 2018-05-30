There's No Such Thing as Balance in Your Work and Home Life. Here's Why.

Stop trying to separate your work from your home life and learn to blend them together.

In this video, Entrepreneur Network partner Peter Voogd breaks down why he hates the idea of "balance" between your work and home life. "Balance" implies a division between the two -- so that when you're home, you shouldn't be working, and vice versa. For Voogd, it's important to do what you love. So, there shouldn't be a problem slipping in some work activities on a vacation, or during an off-day, if you want to do it.

You never know when an opportunity will come along, or what might have been once you miss it. A single conversation could change the course of your life, which is why Voogd tries to explore every opportunity -- from spontaneous business trips to chats with strangers at the end of a long day.

Click play to learn more from Voogd on finding success.

