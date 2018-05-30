Sheryl Sandberg Claps Back at Apple CEO Tim Cook's Facebook Disses. 3 Things to Know Today.

Stay in the know in 60 seconds.

May 30, 2018 1 min read

Sheryl Sandberg claps back! The Facebook COO said she "strongly disagrees" with Apple CEO Tim Cook's disses about Facebook's privacy issues, and says she's proud of their business model that lets people use it for free. School is out for summer, but never for Bill Gates. The billionaire tweeted about his favorite online course, Big History Project, which packs 13.8 billion years of history into 6 hours -- for free! Michael Rotondo, the 30-year-old ordered by court to move out of his parents' home, was offered a job with Villa Italian Kitchen. The chain not only offered him a gig, but also a $1,101 bonus, which is one dollar more than his parents' $1,100 offer to get him out. As you might expect, the Twitter-verse has not been kind to this gesture. While they're at it, maybe Villa Italian Kitchen should offer a job to Roseanne? We heard she's available.

