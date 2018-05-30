My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

3 Things To Know

Sheryl Sandberg Claps Back at Apple CEO Tim Cook's Facebook Disses. 3 Things to Know Today.

Stay in the know in 60 seconds.
Next Article
  • --shares
Entrepreneur Staff
Editorial Director
1 min read
  1. Sheryl Sandberg claps back! The Facebook COO said she "strongly disagrees" with Apple CEO Tim Cook's disses about Facebook's privacy issues, and says she's proud of their business model that lets people use it for free.
  2. School is out for summer, but never for Bill Gates. The billionaire tweeted about his favorite online course, Big History Project, which packs 13.8 billion years of history into 6 hours -- for free!
  3. Michael Rotondo, the 30-year-old ordered by court to move out of his parents' home, was offered a job with Villa Italian Kitchen. The chain not only offered him a gig, but also a $1,101 bonus, which is one dollar more than his parents' $1,100 offer to get him out. As you might expect, the Twitter-verse has not been kind to this gesture. While they're at it, maybe Villa Italian Kitchen should offer a job to Roseanne? We heard she's available.

Have a great day!

Watch more 3 Things to Know videos: Starbucks Closes Early and Richard Branson Trains to Be an Astronaut

 

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Feeling Lazy Today? This Is How You Break the Laziness Loop

  • --shares
Add to Queue