The Key to Confronting Rejection Without Breaking Your Resolve

Receiving a 'no' isn't the end of the road for chasing your dreams.

June 5, 2018 2 min read

If you have ever gone after something you want, then you have probably faced rejection in your life. At such times, it's important to stay resilient and keep an open mind. Don't let your perspective on rejection reflect your willingness to chase your dreams.

As Entrepreneur Network partner Jack Canfield puts it, how you treat rejection will reflect how your ultimate goal will pan out. If you think of a "no" as the end of the road, it might just well be. The fact of the matter is, you will be rejected many times in life -- but that doesn't mean you are following the wrong track or your goals are not worthwhile.

Canfield thinks of rejection as delayed results or as the universe testing your resolve. It can be helpful to think of a "no" as a "next."

Even if you do face a particularly disheartening rejection, you will simply be at where you were at in the beginning -- with nothing lost or sacrificed.

