$3.3 Million to Dine with Warren Buffett? 3 Things to Know Today.
A report from the New York Times found that over the last ten years, Facebook has developed data-sharing partnerships with more than 60 companies that make mobile devices including Apple, Amazon, BlackBerry, Microsoft and Samsung.
Microsoft's latest big buy is open source software platform GitHub. The deal to acquire the 10-year-old company is reportedly $7.5 billion.
How much would you pay to have a meal with one of your role models? For the 19th annual “Power Lunch With Warren Buffett” charity auction, an anonymous bidder donated more than $3.3 million to hang out with the Berkshire Hathaway CEO.