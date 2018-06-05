Why Finding Success Means Maintaining Discipline, Not Tunnel Vision

And how building a solid network is not ignoring those in your closest vicinity.

June 5, 2018 2 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

In this video, Entrepreneur Network partner Peter Voogd talks with Ryan Serhant, an expert in the real estate industry, about how he went from a struggling actor in New York to a real estate mogul.

After not reaching his dream of becoming an actor, Serhant saw his experience as just a speed bump on his journey to success, not necessarily meant to derail it completely.

Throughout the discussion, the two touch upon the activities necessary to rebuild a network in a new city. Serhant recommends being very authentic in your networking efforts, including where you network and how you present yourself. This may be looking to what your natural interests are in and going towards those areas. From there you can reach out to these people and attempt to add these people to your rolodex as you start a new venture or business.

Finding that group you fit into, instead of spreading yourself across the map, will help you focus and prevent burnout. Also, when building a network, don't neglect your community. Placing blame on the market or the city you're in will get you nowhere, if you are not actively recognizing the circle around you.

Click the video to hear more from Voogd and Serhant's discussion about building a network and business from the ground up.

Related: The Road Map to Success Is All About Your Values

Entrepreneur Network is a premium video network providing entertainment, education and inspiration from successful entrepreneurs and thought leaders. We provide expertise and opportunities to accelerate brand growth and effectively monetize video and audio content distributed across all digital platforms for the business genre.

EN is partnered with hundreds of top YouTube channels in the business vertical. Watch video from our network partners on demand on Amazon Fire, Roku, Apple TV and the Entrepreneur App available on iOS and Android devices.