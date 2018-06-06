My Queue

3 Things To Know

Free Books, Weaponized Coffee and Flying Cars! 3 Things to Know Today.

Entrepreneur Staff
  1. Kitty Hawk, Google co-founder Larry Page's flying-car startup, revealed an updated vehicle this week and promises that it is so easy to control, new pilots can fly it safely with only one hour of training.
  2. If you're graduating college or grad school in 2018, Bill Gates has a gift for you. The noted book lover and billionaire is giving away free e-book copies of Factfulness: Ten Reasons We’re Wrong about the World—and Why Things Are Better Than You Think by Swedish academic Hans Rosling. The download is available on gatenotes.com.
  3. The United States Army is working on an algorithm to determine exactly how much caffeine a person needs to consume to reach peak performance. It is currently being tested with troops in the field, and if they are anything like the coffee addicts here at Entrepreneur, the answer will surely be "a lot". 

Have a great day!

