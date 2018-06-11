Why Failure Is Actually Good for You

Don't let society tell you that failing is a bad thing.

June 11, 2018 2 min read

Society looks down on failure, making us think that failure is proof of some flaw in your character. However, you have to reject that notion and allow yourself to embrace failure. Many of the world's greatest innovations would never have happened without failure.

To paraphrase Thomas Edison, you're not failing -- you're just finding out which ways don't work.

In this video, Entrepreneur Network partner Brian Tracy gives you some tips you can use to embrace failure and realize it is a natural part of your evolution.

Click play to learn more to gain a healthier attitude about failure.

