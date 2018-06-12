Elon Musk's Flamethrowers End up on eBay and Brands Throw Shade at IHOb! Here Are 3 Things to Know Today.
- Months after being charged with massive fraud by the Security and Exchange Commission, Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes is reportedly raising money for a new startup. As part of her settlement with the SEC, Holmes had to quit Theranos and cannot be a director or officer of a publicly traded company for 10 years.
- Buyers of Elon Musk’s Boring Company flamethrowers are reselling them on eBay, with listed prices as high as $20,000. Musk raised a few million dollars from the flamethrowers, which originally sold for $500 apiece. Looks like Musk should have charged more.
- And if nothing else, the IHOP/IHOb publicity stunt has given us plenty of glorious digs from other brands, including “Pancake King” and “Hot Bockets.” As usual, Wendy’s may have won this round with its tweet “Not really afraid of the burgers from a place that decided pancakes were too hard.”