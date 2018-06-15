Apple Watch Can Now Be Used to Monitor Parkinson's Symptoms

Plus, Snapchat partners with SeatGeek for direct ticket purchasing within the app and Sesame Ventures invests in a coding kit for kids.

June 15, 2018 1 min read

You can now buy tickets within Snapchat. Snapchat's new integration with SeatGeek means users will now be able to purchase tickets to concerts, shows and sporting events directly in the Snapchat app. All they have to do is swipe up. SeatGeek says this is the first ticket-buying experience built into the Snapchat app.

The Apple Watch is going to become a helpful tool for medical researchers to track symptoms associated with Parkinson's disease. Apple's new movement disorder API is accelerating research that's already underway by detecting tremors and shakes. Apple's software will also apparently be able to pinpoint when a patient's medicine is wearing off throughout the day.

Sesame Ventures, the company behind the iconic Sesame Street show, has invested in a startup that wants to simplify coding for kids. Kano is a DIY computer building kit for kids. The investment was part of a $28 million funding round Kano received last year.