Kim Kardashian Tries to Fix Twitter and AT&T Can Buy Time Warner. Here Are 3 Things to Know Today!
- In a landmark decision, a federal judge decided that AT&T's $85.4 billion bid to purchase Time Warner is legal. This decision could pave the way for similar mega deals such as Comcast acquiring 21st Century Fox.
- The founder of 2017’s infamously disastrous Fyre Festival -- the one where people were stranded in the Bahamas and served cheese sandwiches (Google it) -- Billy MacFarland was arrested for fraud yet again. The disgraced entrepreneur is accused of earning $100,000 by selling fake event tickets via his company, NYC VIP Access.
- Finally, in her ongoing and seemingly random crusade for social justice, Kim Kardashian may have successfully lobbied Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey to add an edit feature to the platform.
