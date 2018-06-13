My Queue

3 Things To Know

Kim Kardashian Tries to Fix Twitter and AT&T Can Buy Time Warner. Here Are 3 Things to Know Today!

What you need to know in 60 seconds or less.
Entrepreneur Staff
Network Editor at Entrepreneur.com
1 min read
  1. In a landmark decision, a federal judge decided that AT&T's $85.4 billion bid to purchase Time Warner is legal. This decision could pave the way for similar mega deals such as Comcast acquiring 21st Century Fox. 
  2. The founder of 2017’s infamously disastrous Fyre Festival -- the one where people were stranded in the Bahamas and served cheese sandwiches (Google it) -- Billy MacFarland was arrested for fraud yet again. The disgraced entrepreneur is accused of earning $100,000 by selling fake event tickets via his company, NYC VIP Access.
  3. Finally, in her ongoing and seemingly random crusade for social justice, Kim Kardashian may have successfully lobbied Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey to add an edit feature to the platform. 

