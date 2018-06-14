My Queue

3 Things To Know

Elon Musk to Bore Chicago, Iron Man Suits and the World Cup: 3 Things to Know Today

Stay in the know in 60 seconds.
Entrepreneur Staff
News Director
1 min read
  1. Chicago has given the go-ahead to Elon Musk's The Boring Company to build a high-speed link between O'Hare Airport and Block 37 in downtown Chicago. Much of the details still need to be worked out.
  2. The U.S. Army is testing exoskeleton suits that are "Iron Man-like." The suits aim to support movement, generate electricity, power weapons systems and lower the weight burden of gear.
  3. The World Cup kicks off today, with 32 nations vying for the title. The U.S. did not make the cut. The first match will see Russia taking on Saudi Arabia.

