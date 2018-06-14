Elon Musk to Bore Chicago, Iron Man Suits and the World Cup: 3 Things to Know Today
- Chicago has given the go-ahead to Elon Musk's The Boring Company to build a high-speed link between O'Hare Airport and Block 37 in downtown Chicago. Much of the details still need to be worked out.
- The U.S. Army is testing exoskeleton suits that are "Iron Man-like." The suits aim to support movement, generate electricity, power weapons systems and lower the weight burden of gear.
- The World Cup kicks off today, with 32 nations vying for the title. The U.S. did not make the cut. The first match will see Russia taking on Saudi Arabia.
