How to Smash Mental Barriers and Reach the Level of Success You Crave

In this interview, Emily Richett takes us inside Funnel Hacking Live, Clickfunnels’s annual business conference, to talk about the true benefits of hard work, the law of attraction and the four levels of value with Myron Golden, a business trainer, speaker and author of the international bestselling book From The Trash Man To The Cash Man: How Anyone Can Get Rich Starting From Anywhere.

Coming from adversity, Golden learned the true purpose of hard work. “The real reason that working hard is important is because working hard makes you a better person,” says Golden. It was this work ethic that took him from driving garbage trucks for $6.25 an hour, to becoming an in-demand speaker and trainer in the areas of sales, marketing, business development and financial literacy.

Golden's training strategy incorporates breaking the mental barriers that inhibit people from financial success.

One of his tactics is harnessing the power of expectation. “I believe the greatest super power we have as human beings is the power of expectation,” says Golden. “Our ability to expect an outcome in the future either gives us the ability to take action in the present, or robs us of the ability to take action in the present.”

This parallels the law of attraction, which Golden says is far more than just thinking happy thoughts.

“Actually how it works is, when I believe a favorable outcome is going to take place, I have the strength to take action in the present to move towards the thing I desire,” says Golden. “But, if I believe the outcome will be negative, I don't have the ability to take an action.”

