How to Harness the Power of Authenticity and a 'Relationship Funnel' to Explode Your Brand

Rachel Pedersen used a viral Facebook post to build a business based on relationships.

July 16, 2018 2 min read

In this interview, Emily Richett talks with Rachel Pedersen, a college dropout turned entrepreneur who has been named one of the most influential online marketers by the Content Marketing Institute. Pedersen recently spoke at Clickfunnels’ annual event, Funnel Hacking Live, and shared her tips and strategies to building an authentic brand with the power of “relationship funnels.”

After being sanctioned for missing work to take care of a sick daughter, Pedersen thought, This is not what I want my life to be like. I want be in charge. Soon after, Pedersen wrote a Facebook post that went viral and she discovered how to leverage a moment in the spotlight to build genuine relationships and create a sustainable business.

Pedersen now advocates for implementing a relationship funnel in any business. “The biggest thing is identify who it is you want to impact, and what you're going to bring to impact their lives,” says Pedersen. She explains that the next step of the relationship funnel involves the who and the what: “who do you want to inspire or help or serve, and what is the process.”

Pedersen believes that genuine connections are what ultimately lead to success. Many women struggle with not being great at sales or lacking business knowledge, “but they knew people and they knew that they could connect and share something that delivered value to other people,” and this is what ultimately lead to their success.

