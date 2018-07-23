How to Leverage Your Ideal Partnerships to Scale Your Business

Dana Derricks used the 'Dream 100' strategy when traditional ads didn't work.

July 23, 2018 2 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

At Clickfunnels’ annual business conference, Funnel Hacking Live, Emily Richett chats with Dana Derricks, serial entrepreneur, author, speaker, coach and goat farmer-- yes, that’s right. This guy loves goats!

Derricks shares how he went from a farm in Wisconsin, to running multiple businesses, to authoring a bestselling book, The Dream 100, that sells for $2,000 a copy.

So, what is the Dream 100 and how can you use it generate more clients and sales?

The Dream 100 is a way of forming partnerships with influencers who have access to your target audience. “I get free traffic from it and I don't have to be crippled by advertisement spending,” says Derricks. “Plus, I also get all of the trickle effects of somebody endorsing me.”

Using this Dream 100 tactic is what made Derricks’s copywriting and coaching business take off. “I tried it, and it has blown up ever since.”

Derricks went to the drawing board and wrote out his Dream 100 -- the 100 people he aspired to partner with. Some were realistic while others were more renowned people with large platforms.

While big influencers are the ultimate goal, he believes it is important to “have a good mix” of both big and small. “You want small, quick wins along the way to set your foundation, that’s the proving ground to acquire bigger influencers later on.”

Derricks also suggests defining your avatar. “Figure out: who am I ultimately targeting, and then once you have that really well-defined, go and find where they hang out.”

Related: How to Harness the Power of Authenticity and a 'Relationship Funnel' to Explode Your Brand

Entrepreneur Network is a premium video network providing entertainment, education and inspiration from successful entrepreneurs and thought leaders. We provide expertise and opportunities to accelerate brand growth and effectively monetize video and audio content distributed across all digital platforms for the business genre.

EN is partnered with hundreds of top YouTube channels in the business vertical. Watch video from our network partners on demand on Roku, Apple TV and the Entrepreneur App available on iOS and Android devices.

Click here to become a part of this growing video network.