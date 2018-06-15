My Queue

3 Things To Know

Instagram Stopped Notifying People When You Screenshot a Story. 3 Things to Know Today.

Stay in the know in 60 seconds.
Entrepreneur Staff
Associate Editor
1 min read

In a quick turnaround after Tuesday's ruling, AT&T completed its acquisition of Time Warner, giving it the rights to assets like HBO, CNN, major sports leagues and the Harry Potter films. 

There's bad news on the corporate diversity front: Google released its fifth annual diversity report yesterday, and the number of women and underrepresented minorities in its workforce has barely changed. This news comes after the company rejected the proposal to link executive pay to diversity metrics.  
 
In other news, Instagram officially stopped notifying people when you screenshot a Story, so people can now "creep" in peace.

