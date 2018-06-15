Instagram Stopped Notifying People When You Screenshot a Story. 3 Things to Know Today.

June 15, 2018 1 min read

In a quick turnaround after Tuesday's ruling, AT&T completed its acquisition of Time Warner, giving it the rights to assets like HBO, CNN, major sports leagues and the Harry Potter films.

There's bad news on the corporate diversity front: Google released its fifth annual diversity report yesterday, and the number of women and underrepresented minorities in its workforce has barely changed. This news comes after the company rejected the proposal to link executive pay to diversity metrics.