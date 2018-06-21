Strategy

Should You Charge More for Your Business or Service?

Resist the urge to sell your product or service short.
Wondering whether you should be charging more for your business? Before you go ahead and raise prices, consider the current infrastructure and overhead of your business. Did you make a worthy first impression with your initial roll-out?

In this video, Alan Taylor talks with CEO of Grand Design RV Don Clark to determine how much you should charge for your business. For Clark, it's always important to remember that another brand can always be cheaper. To remain competitive, focus on shooting big and making your product or service available to a mass-market audience while still offering top-notch value. 

Finally, remember to justify your price point so it is clear to the customer that you are, in some way, different than all the rest. 

Click the video to hear more. 

 

