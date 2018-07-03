Business Growth

Never Underestimate the Value of Your Business

This electronics retailer is in the enviable position of continuously outgrowing its space.
In this video, Jon Abt discusses the importance of understanding your company’s potential to grow. As Abt Electronics grew, the company that was seemingly landlocked took their products to the online marketplace as a great alternative way to service their customers. Abt Electronics is one of the largest independent, single-store appliance and electronics retailer in the country. Abt reflects on his career as a member of his third-generation family business, and shares some of the advice he received from the entrepreneurs that came before him. Click play to hear more from Abt.

