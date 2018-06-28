8 Smart Strategies to Help You Invest in Real Estate

Jeff Rose goes into detail on a series of strategies to help you get your start in investing in properties.

June 28, 2018 2 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Curious about investing in real estate but not completely sure how to enter the market without buying property? In this video, Entrepreneur Network partner Jeff Rose dives into some of the ideas you can use to get into real estate investments without making a huge money commitment.

Rose gives eight distinct options to look into for investing in real estate. You can try your hand at buying real estate ETFs or real estate mutual funds. Or even hiring a property manager to help you take care of the property. Overall, real estate is a great way to expand your investment options outside of depending on stocks.

Click play on the video to hear more real estate investment tips from Rose.

Related: Have 5 Minutes? Try Journaling to Keep Yourself Grateful for the Everyday.

Entrepreneur Network is a premium video network providing entertainment, education and inspiration from successful entrepreneurs and thought leaders. We provide expertise and opportunities to accelerate brand growth and effectively monetize video and audio content distributed across all digital platforms for the business genre.

EN is partnered with hundreds of top YouTube channels in the business vertical. Watch video from our network partners on demand on Roku, Apple TV and the Entrepreneur App available on iOS and Android devices.

Click here to become a part of this growing video network.