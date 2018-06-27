What Does Elon Musk Give for Homework? 3 Things to Know Today.
- Elon Musk has been running a nonprofit school for four years at SpaceX headquarters -- and there are no classes or grades. According to Arstechnica.com, students work together in teams and explore topics like robotics, AI, and presumably, how to launch a Matchbox car into space.
- In an attempt to solve its breakfast-time sales slump, McDonald’s has found inspiration in an unlikely place: A repeat of Seinfeld. Bloomberg reports that they'll begin selling just the tops of muffins, an idea Elaine had on the show. Hopefully, Jerry Seinfeld gets a cut of any profits because that guy sure can use some money.
- Roll over robo-dogs, scientists from the University of Tokyo have created a flying robo-dragon, which can change shape mid-flight. Check out the full video of it in action here.
