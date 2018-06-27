3 Things To Know

What Does Elon Musk Give for Homework? 3 Things to Know Today.

Stay in the know in 60 seconds.
Entrepreneur Staff
Editorial Director
1 min read
  1. Elon Musk has been running a nonprofit school for four years at SpaceX headquarters -- and there are no classes or grades. According to Arstechnica.com, students work together in teams and explore topics like robotics, AI, and presumably, how to launch a Matchbox car into space.
  2. In an attempt to solve its breakfast-time sales slump, McDonald’s has found inspiration in an unlikely place: A repeat of Seinfeld. Bloomberg reports that they'll begin selling just the tops of muffins, an idea Elaine had on the show. Hopefully, Jerry Seinfeld gets a cut of any profits because that guy sure can use some money.
  3. Roll over robo-dogs, scientists from the University of Tokyo have created a flying robo-dragon, which can change shape mid-flight. Check out the full video of it in action here.

Have a great day!

Watch the previous 3 Things to Know video: The First Marijuana-Derived Drug and a New Entry for Most Creative Commute!

 

 

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

You Can't Own a Chick-fil-A Franchise. Here Are 3 Solid Alternatives.

  • --shares
Add to Queue