AT&T Acquires AppNexus for $1.6 Billion

Plus, PayPal launches a debit card for its mobile app Venmo, and an app that makes parents' lives easier raises $4 million.
AT&T has confirmed that it is buying AppNexus for $1.6 billion. AppNexus is a technology company whose cloud-based software platform enables and optimizes programmatic online advertising. AT&T will continue to invest in and build on AppNexus.

PayPal introduced a debit card for the Venmo mobile app. The users of Venmo's MasterCard debit card can pay in stores using the balance on their app instead of transferring funds to their bank account. The card will allow up to $400 in daily withdrawals.

San Francisco based startup Winnie raised $4 million led by Reach Capital. Winnie is a platform for parents that has a directory of kid-friendly places. There is also an online community where parents can ask questions and participate in discussions. Winnie has raised $6.5 million to date.

