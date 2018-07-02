Why Cultivating Your Skills Can Also Cultivate Your Passion

Business Rockstars talks with this CEO about excelling at what you do before you declare it a life purpose.

July 2, 2018 2 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

In this video Entrepreneur Network partner Business Rockstars sits down with Thom Beers. Beers, CEO of FreeMantle Media North America, talks about debunking the idea that if you're passionate about something, you will be successful at it. The reality is if you're good at a particular area or skill, then you will start to love it, says Beers. For the CEO, the early years carving out a niche for himself as an actor eventually led to where he is now -- continuing his work in entertainment at a media production company.

A mantra Beers has seen some truth in is focusing less on the destination and more on the journey. By keeping this phrase in mind, Beers continues to work on his personal journey and develop his skills and passions.

To hear more from the conversation, click on the video.

