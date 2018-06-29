5 Dead in Annapolis Newspaper Shooting. 3 Things to Know Today.

Stay in the know in 60 seconds.

June 29, 2018 1 min read

Thursday afternoon, journalists at the Capital Gazette in Annapolis, Maryland faced a gunman in their own newsroom and lost five of their colleagues. But the newspaper staff was determined to put out the next day's paper as scheduled, and they did -- reporting on the attack and writing detailed obituaries for the dead.

If you're traveling for Fourth of July, it's likely smart to arrive at the airport early: Today could set a new record for the single busiest travel day ever, according to the TSA, which expects to screen about 2.7 million passengers and crew.

And there seems to be no end in sight to Facebook's continuous data saga. The company's internal probe into the user data debacle concluded they can’t track where much of the data went after it left Facebook or determine where it is now.