The One Thing More Entrepreneurs Should Trust More Over Their Instincts

In the long run, your financial sheet will thank you.

July 3, 2018 2 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

In this video, Entrepreneur Network partner Scott Oldford talks about investing your money wisely and avoiding making rash decisions only focused on the short term. Many people often do not spend money when they need to, and spend money when they cannot afford to do so.

Oldford stresses that instead of hoping that your gut will lead you in the smartest financial direction, look to your financial sheet instead. Instead of hoping that luck will lead you to profit, rely on your own knowledge. For Oldford, the need for rationale and logic over trusting your instinct can be more lucrative in the long run.

Click play to learn more about smart investing from Oldford.

Related: How to Have a 6-Figure Launch For Your Business Mentorship Program (In Just 30 Days)

Entrepreneur Network is a premium video network providing entertainment, education and inspiration from successful entrepreneurs and thought leaders. We provide expertise and opportunities to accelerate brand growth and effectively monetize video and audio content distributed across all digital platforms for the business genre.

EN is partnered with hundreds of top YouTube channels in the business vertical. Watch video from our network partners on demand on Roku, Apple TV and the Entrepreneur App available on iOS and Android devices.

Click here to become a part of this growing video network.