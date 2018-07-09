Stop Watching My Videos and Go out and Make Your Own Content

To apply good lessons, you have to get out there and create.

In a world of interesting video content, it can be difficult to motivate yourself to step away and take action. For Entrepreneur Network partner Greg Rollett, the allure of great content is no excuse not to make your own. Going out in the world and doing something is how you work towards your goals. To generate momentum, to generate opportunity, you have to step away from interesting videos and take action on your own.

Though it sounds familiar -- success really does look a lot like hard work!

Click the video to learn more about Rollett's ideas about making progress outside great content.

