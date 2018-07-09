The No. 1 Question You Need to Ask During Any Business Interaction

Put yourself in someone else's shoes.

July 9, 2018 2 min read

In this video, Entrepreneur Network partner Business Rockstars sits down with Hernan Lopez, founder of Wondery, who shares his best business tips. According to the founder, the most important thing you can do is to put yourself into the shoes of the person across from you.

Don't just pitch in a vacuum -- do your best to understand the person you are speaking with, her needs and how you can fulfill those needs. It is important to put yourself into the shoes of the person across from you, always ask questions and pay attention to body language.

