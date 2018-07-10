How to Conquer Your Fears and Get More Done

Empower yourself with positive thinking and finally move past your biggest mental roadblocks.

July 10, 2018 2 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

If you're feeling your fears are holding you back, you can find comfort in the fact you can overcome this with tweaks in your thinking. Fear can stem from unfounded ideas taking shape -- or in other words, fear comes from each of us.

In this video, Entrepreneur Network partner Jack Canfield recommends a few tips to help you overcome fears. You can begin by making a list of things you are afraid to do. Canfield also offers a format to frame your fears to realize how impractical and imagined they can be. By putting down in writing what you are afraid of and how the result could be entirely positive, you can get past unfounded fears. Moreover, the power of positive thinking can be extremely helpful. By actively reminding yourself to think only positive thoughts, you can change the fear-based conversations in your head. Remain positive day to day by repeating positive affirmations to yourself.

Click the video to hear more tips about overcoming your fears.

